MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Director Sells $1,953,297.39 in Stock

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) Director Don Leung sold 68,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $1,953,297.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 931,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,630,641.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Don Leung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Don Leung sold 26,205 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $746,842.50.

On Friday, July 12th, Don Leung sold 61 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $1,738.50.

MetroCity Bankshares Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCBS opened at $29.66 on Friday. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.81 and a 52-week high of $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.45. The stock has a market cap of $747.61 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.60.

MetroCity Bankshares Announces Dividend

MetroCity Bankshares ( NASDAQ:MCBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.65 million during the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.15%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetroCity Bankshares

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 981,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,868 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $998,000. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new position in MetroCity Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $712,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. 25.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on MetroCity Bankshares from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

