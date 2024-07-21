M&G Plc Buys New Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 902,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,994,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,123,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,668 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $958,253,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,344,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $922,539,000 after acquiring an additional 190,688 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,077,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,912,000 after acquiring an additional 507,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 4,338,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,221,000 after acquiring an additional 54,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

In other news, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at $422,597.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,357.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sempra

Sempra Trading Down 0.3 %

Sempra stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,559,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,866. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.18 and a 200-day moving average of $73.20. The stock has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $79.46.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.93%.

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.