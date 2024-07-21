M&G Plc Buys New Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

M&G Plc bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 180,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,133,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 34,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 15.9% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 47,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 29,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 133,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 9,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 14.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 196,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,802,000 after acquiring an additional 24,589 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.76. 11,842,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,442,374. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.48. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on U.S. Bancorp

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.