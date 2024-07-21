M&G Plc Buys Shares of 169,556 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 169,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OGN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Organon & Co. by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,211,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,243,000 after acquiring an additional 930,708 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 4,675,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,522 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 34.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,488,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,390,000 after buying an additional 1,139,249 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 26.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,970,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,563,000 after buying an additional 841,518 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Organon & Co. by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,853,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,643,000 after buying an additional 35,183 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:OGN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,499. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.35. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average of $18.79.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 16.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on OGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Organon & Co.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.