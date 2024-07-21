M&G Plc Buys Shares of 2,648,140 Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

M&G Plc bought a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,648,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 256.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 161.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Brookfield Price Performance

Brookfield stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.06. 1,026,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,516,206. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.17 and its 200-day moving average is $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a PE ratio of 75.51 and a beta of 1.52. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $47.43.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

