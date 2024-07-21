M&G Plc Invests $16.17 Million in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 98,619 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,174,000. M&G Plc owned 0.08% of Check Point Software Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.49. 755,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.41. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $125.68 and a fifty-two week high of $174.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.28 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on Check Point Software Technologies

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.