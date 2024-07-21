M&G Plc Invests $29.65 Million in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

M&G Plc acquired a new stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 190,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,649,000. M&G Plc owned approximately 0.20% of BeiGene at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in BeiGene during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BeiGene during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $67,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 472 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $67,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lai Wang sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.80, for a total value of $170,027.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,089 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene stock traded up $2.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,947. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.04 and its 200 day moving average is $156.59. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $126.97 and a 1-year high of $225.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.08.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.07) by $0.66. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $751.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -8.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BGNE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on BeiGene from $180.00 to $152.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.75.

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

