M&G Plc Invests $5.03 Million in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 39,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 351.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,597,000 after buying an additional 78,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Xylem Trading Down 0.4 %
Xylem stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.49. 1,038,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,878. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.47. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $146.08.
Xylem Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.25%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Xylem from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.58.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Xylem
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
About Xylem
Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.
See Also
