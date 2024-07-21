M&G Plc Invests $7.34 Million in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 99,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $7,343,000. M&G Plc owned approximately 0.10% of Voya Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 56.2% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 213.2% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOYA stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.63. 496,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,182. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.02 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.28.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VOYA. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.80.

In other news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $159,733.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

