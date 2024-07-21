M&G Plc Makes New $23.42 Million Investment in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 201,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,419,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter valued at $580,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 297,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,334,000 after acquiring an additional 20,045 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDD by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PDD shares. Bank of America upped their target price on PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

PDD Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDD traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,888,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,837,479. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.79. PDD Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.48 and a fifty-two week high of $164.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $183.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.63.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.19. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Equities analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

