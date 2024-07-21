M&G Plc Makes New $8.25 Million Investment in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 139,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,248,000. M&G Plc owned about 0.11% of BellRing Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRBR. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $902,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 215,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,498.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Trading Down 2.2 %

BRBR traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.65. 1,041,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,941. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.93. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $62.76.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.22 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 70.95%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BRBR. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.