M&G Plc Makes New Investment in Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO)

M&G Plc bought a new stake in Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,771,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,000. M&G Plc owned about 3.70% of Freightos at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Seven Post Investment Office LP raised its stake in shares of Freightos by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 80,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 26,931 shares during the last quarter. 22.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRGO stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,168. Freightos Limited has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market cap of $86.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of -0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55.

Freightos ( NASDAQ:CRGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Freightos had a negative return on equity of 19.04% and a negative net margin of 99.95%. The business had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freightos Limited will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Freightos from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. It operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. The company also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics.

