M&G Plc Purchases New Holdings in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 330,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,952,000. M&G Plc owned 0.11% of Freshworks as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 35,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 31,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freshworks stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.09. 1,559,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149,332. Freshworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average of $17.23.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $165.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.53 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 18.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FRSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Freshworks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Freshworks from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer cut Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Freshworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Freshworks from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.53.

In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $57,531.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,274.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $57,531.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,274.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 5,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $70,822.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,957 shares in the company, valued at $344,240.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,296 shares of company stock valued at $443,630. 19.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

