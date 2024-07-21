M&G Plc Purchases New Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,237 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,676,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEAM. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,807,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,094,980,000 after buying an additional 1,511,318 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,740,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,355,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,652,495,000 after buying an additional 504,181 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Atlassian by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,237,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,435,095,000 after buying an additional 326,673 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,473,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,113,000 after buying an additional 255,653 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 161,850 shares in the company, valued at $32,370,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.42, for a total value of $1,433,978.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,296 shares in the company, valued at $74,566,864.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 161,850 shares in the company, valued at $32,370,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,043 shares of company stock worth $48,437,496 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TEAM. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.81.

Atlassian stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,039. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $152.34 and a 52 week high of $258.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.99. The stock has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of -280.16 and a beta of 0.74.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

