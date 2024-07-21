M&G Plc Purchases Shares of 502,862 Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 502,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,000. M&G Plc owned 0.08% of Medical Properties Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 861.5% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPW shares. Colliers Securities cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.61.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

Medical Properties Trust stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.80. 8,747,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,835,779. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $10.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.03%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Further Reading

