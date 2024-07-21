M&G Plc Takes $5.65 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 78,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,648,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Southern by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,444,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,153,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707,845 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,068,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,089,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,993,000 after purchasing an additional 111,311 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Southern by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,457,000 after purchasing an additional 934,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,487,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $684,815.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $535,509.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,831.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,026 shares of company stock worth $2,151,644 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.40. 2,730,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,243,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $89.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.18. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $82.84.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

