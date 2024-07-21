M&G Plc Takes Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 105,668 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,046,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 449.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,165,000 after buying an additional 3,038,891 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Dell Technologies by 1,071.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,213,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,876 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 311.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,195,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,461,000 after purchasing an additional 905,279 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 2,466.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 886,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,810,000 after purchasing an additional 851,867 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 303.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,173,000 after purchasing an additional 705,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Dell Technologies stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,932,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,853,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.96.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,986,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,986,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $529,031.52. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,035,138.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619 over the last three months. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

