Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.59.

MAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,071.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $143.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.25 and its 200-day moving average is $132.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $115.56 and a 1 year high of $156.28. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.44 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 25.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 123.27%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

