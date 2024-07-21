Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $23.38 Million Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 432,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,040 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $23,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 133,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after buying an additional 19,969 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 226.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.3 %

O traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.58. 3,722,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,146,351. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.83. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $64.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.59%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

