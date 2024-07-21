Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 174,221 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 613,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 174,221 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $21,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE WY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.14. 2,965,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,815,577. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.94. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.39. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WY. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WY

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.