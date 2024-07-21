Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Grows Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 121.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,260 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $10,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ED. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,511,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,032,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,886,000 after purchasing an additional 47,936 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 6.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,000,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,687,000 after purchasing an additional 123,654 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,386,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,042,000 after buying an additional 139,370 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,126,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,484,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,809,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,669. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $98.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.13.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.72%.

Several research firms have commented on ED. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.42.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

