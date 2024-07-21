Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Grows Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $18,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 28.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,541,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,379,000 after purchasing an additional 557,350 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,918,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 407,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,592,000 after buying an additional 56,791 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 17.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 121,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HALO. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Benchmark upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $453,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,631,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,200 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HALO traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.04. The stock had a trading volume of 778,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,116. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average of $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.64. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $55.82.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $195.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.72 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 225.71% and a net margin of 36.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

