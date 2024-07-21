Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Grows Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 97.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,289 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $11,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 41,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In related news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Trading Down 0.8 %

BRO traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.46. 962,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,782. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.73 and a 52 week high of $94.28.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRO shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Brown & Brown

About Brown & Brown

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.