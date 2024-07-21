Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Has $11.50 Million Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 125.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,450 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Hormel Foods worth $11,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $31,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 774.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 396.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HRL. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 1.4 %

HRL stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,235,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,210. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $41.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.94 and a 200 day moving average of $32.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.24.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.71%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

