Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Has $278.04 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 115.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,748,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,011,848 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services makes up 6.9% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $278,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,244.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 263,516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,565,000 after purchasing an additional 243,910 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 42,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,510.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,987,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,782. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $78.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

