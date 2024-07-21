Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Has $9.85 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 78.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,153 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $20,725,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in S&P Global by 4.0% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 21,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 100,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,947,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 9,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $4.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $479.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,295. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $491.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $445.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $434.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $490.55.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

