Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Purchases 25,438 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,198 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,438 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned 0.22% of Ormat Technologies worth $8,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,638,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $199,004,000 after buying an additional 343,650 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,709,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,313,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,552,000 after purchasing an additional 196,517 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 864,232 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,500,000 after purchasing an additional 172,934 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 524,710 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,768,000 after purchasing an additional 110,330 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director David Granot sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $50,393.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,832 shares in the company, valued at $354,958.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ORA traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.93. 301,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $58.73 and a one year high of $84.89.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $224.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.38 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

