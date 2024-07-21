Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Raises Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 112.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 56,032 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $12,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,680,000 after buying an additional 1,488,948 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,654,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,036,982,000 after buying an additional 62,105 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $764,604,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,174,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,934,000 after purchasing an additional 60,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.44.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.68. 2,657,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370,303. The company has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $119.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.