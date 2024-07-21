Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Sells 17,673 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC decreased its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 519,286 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,673 shares during the quarter. Progress Software accounts for approximately 0.7% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $27,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,534,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,509,000 after acquiring an additional 37,487 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,701,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,369,000 after purchasing an additional 33,289 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,359,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,807,000 after purchasing an additional 23,097 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,032,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 79.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 708,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,761,000 after purchasing an additional 312,537 shares during the last quarter.

Progress Software Stock Performance

Shares of PRGS traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.54. The company had a trading volume of 368,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,746. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.86 and a 200-day moving average of $53.01. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $62.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $175.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.60 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 36.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is presently 42.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $190,233.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,871. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $29,135.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,858.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $190,233.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,871. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,513 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PRGS. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Progress Software from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Featured Stories

