Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Takes $41.20 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 300,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,196,000. Illumina makes up 1.0% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned 0.19% of Illumina at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 426.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,460 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,521 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth $100,120,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 764.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 339,023 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $47,206,000 after buying an additional 299,827 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,636,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 210.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after acquiring an additional 32,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ILMN. Barclays upped their price objective on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.57.

Illumina Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $1.30 on Friday, reaching $114.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,372,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $195.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.74.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

