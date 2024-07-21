Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Trims Stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lessened its position in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,725 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,901,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,911,000 after acquiring an additional 49,892 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,267,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,600 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Eventbrite by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,415,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,916,000 after purchasing an additional 710,548 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Eventbrite by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,156,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,818,000 after purchasing an additional 302,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deepwater Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eventbrite by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 743,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Stock Performance

NYSE EB traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.16. 1,618,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,264. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average of $6.07. The company has a market cap of $501.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.16 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.26 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EB shares. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Eventbrite from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.93.

Eventbrite Profile

(Free Report)

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

Featured Stories

