Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 109.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,336 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications comprises approximately 1.2% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.22.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of ZM stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $58.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,857,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,897. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.15 and a 200 day moving average of $63.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of -0.05. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.63 and a 12-month high of $75.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 37,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total transaction of $2,160,463.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,684 shares in the company, valued at $6,495,903.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 37,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total transaction of $2,160,463.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,684 shares in the company, valued at $6,495,903.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $586,960.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,370.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,629 shares of company stock worth $6,949,228. Insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

