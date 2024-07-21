Morgan Stanley Cuts Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $225.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TEAM. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised shares of Atlassian from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $228.81.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Atlassian

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $176.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $152.34 and a 12 month high of $258.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.16 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.77.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Gene Liu sold 199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total transaction of $36,665.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,413,960.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Gene Liu sold 199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total value of $36,665.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,413,960.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $1,593,397.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,932 shares in the company, valued at $74,039,902.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 277,043 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,496. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Atlassian by 4.0% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.