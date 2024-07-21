Morgan Stanley Cuts Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $69.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fortinet from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.90.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fortinet

Fortinet Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $58.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $79.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.90.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,456,262.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,777,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,125,412.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,913 shares of company stock worth $5,608,349. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,052,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,648,665,000 after purchasing an additional 779,271 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Fortinet by 664.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,137,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,400,215,000 after acquiring an additional 30,542,551 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Fortinet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 8,156,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,610,000 after acquiring an additional 134,366 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,996,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,023,000 after acquiring an additional 283,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $203,501,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.