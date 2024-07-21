Morgan Stanley Raises Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target to $49.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALLY. Compass Point lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.78.

Ally Financial stock opened at $41.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.21.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.33. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 571.7% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

