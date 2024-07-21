Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.12% of Motorola Solutions worth $70,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 95 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 84 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,156.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,461. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MSI. Barclays lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.57.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI stock traded down $4.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $390.19. 809,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $377.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.30. The company has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.94. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.64 and a 1 year high of $398.88.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

