Nano (XNO) Hits Market Cap of $132.55 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded up 15.4% against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001478 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $132.55 million and $2.46 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,326.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $396.15 or 0.00588403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.22 or 0.00108746 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00008473 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00035595 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.56 or 0.00242929 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00051104 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.40 or 0.00070409 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.