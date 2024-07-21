National Bank Financial Weighs in on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$400.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$391.32 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 53.74%.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WPM. Veritas Investment Research upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Peel Hunt increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$74.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of WPM opened at C$82.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$75.85. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$52.15 and a 12 month high of C$86.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 0.63.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.214 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.02%.

Insider Activity at Wheaton Precious Metals

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 94,090 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.70, for a total transaction of C$6,934,433.00. In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 94,090 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.70, for a total transaction of C$6,934,433.00. Also, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.50, for a total value of C$153,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$68,850. Insiders have sold a total of 151,660 shares of company stock valued at $11,281,465 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

