National Bankshares Downgrades BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.UN) to Sector Perform

National Bankshares downgraded shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.UN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$12.50 price target on the stock.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of TSE HOM.UN opened at C$16.48 on Thursday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$13.63 and a 12 month high of C$18.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$15.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.49.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.