National Bankshares Downgrades BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.UN) to Sector Perform

National Bankshares downgraded shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.UN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$12.50 price target on the stock.
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of TSE HOM.UN opened at C$16.48 on Thursday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$13.63 and a 12 month high of C$18.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$15.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.49.
About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust
