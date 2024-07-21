NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Reaches $6.34 on Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion and $176.02 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $6.34 or 0.00009406 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00043436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00015228 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00009672 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000636 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,201,414,573 coins and its circulating supply is 1,103,923,268 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,201,234,163 with 1,103,587,780 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 6.37207441 USD and is up 5.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 427 active market(s) with $312,745,723.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.