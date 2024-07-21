Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) by 85.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957,222 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NBXG. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000.

NBXG traded up 0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting 12.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,985. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of 9.31 and a twelve month high of 13.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 12.60 and its 200-day moving average price is 11.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

