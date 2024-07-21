Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Director Gary A. Lyons Sells 930 Shares

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) Director Gary A. Lyons sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $139,527.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,860,621.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NBIX opened at $145.69 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.67 and a twelve month high of $150.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.59 and a 200-day moving average of $137.49.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 346.5% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NBIX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.96.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

