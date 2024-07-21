Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) PT Raised to $66.00 at Bank of America

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Nextracker from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Nextracker from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Northland Securities cut Nextracker from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nextracker from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.17.

Nextracker Price Performance

Shares of Nextracker stock opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.21. Nextracker has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $62.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 2.51.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.38. Nextracker had a net margin of 12.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $736.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nextracker will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Nextracker

In related news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $532,847.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,463.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextracker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Nextracker by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 80,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Nextracker by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank lifted its holdings in Nextracker by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nextracker by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Stories

