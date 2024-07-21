Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

GWX stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.43. 14,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $33.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average of $31.76.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.