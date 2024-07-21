Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,713,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 372.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 476,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,627,000 after acquiring an additional 375,439 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $663,080,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 317.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 263,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,276,000 after purchasing an additional 200,181 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 250.3% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 138,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,329,000 after purchasing an additional 99,320 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM traded down $8.57 on Friday, hitting $208.90. 704,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,671. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.44. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.43 and a twelve month high of $317.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $331.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.89.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

