Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $549,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $28,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.63.

AMGN stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $331.29. 1,848,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,279. The company has a 50-day moving average of $311.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.25. The company has a market capitalization of $177.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.21 and a twelve month high of $338.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

