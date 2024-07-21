Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $585,000 Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 908 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $636.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,862. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $625.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $631.56. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $473.56 and a 12-month high of $676.62. The company has a market cap of $177.95 billion, a PE ratio of 58.72, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,880.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,880.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.27.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

