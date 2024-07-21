Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $610,000 Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 252.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,790,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,393. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $56.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.97.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 17.53%. Alliant Energy’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

