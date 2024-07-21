Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,435,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,685,876,000 after purchasing an additional 179,274 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,351 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $1,176,356,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,779,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $866,862,000 after purchasing an additional 116,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,536,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $791,008,000 after purchasing an additional 56,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $321.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,537,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,870. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $304.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.43. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $232.06 and a 12-month high of $348.37. The company has a market cap of $81.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

A number of research firms have commented on SHW. KeyCorp raised Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.65.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

