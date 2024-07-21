Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.94.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded down $2.73 on Friday, reaching $116.07. The stock had a trading volume of 16,157,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,032,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

